QUINCY — City officials held a brief press conference Wednesday morning to speak to public safety concerns around the planned opening of Quincy's new Target location, set to open in the old K-Mart location on Aug. 13.
Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said his department has been working closely with the store's management and with Quincy's City Code Inspector Michael Seaver to make sure the store meets all requirements ahead of opening.
"There have been several walk-throughs, and the fire pumps were tested last week and have passed," Vahlkamp said. "Everything is up to standard and moving forward. We will have one last inspection before the opening to make sure they meet all the requirements of their occupancy load."
Vahlkamp said the building will have a capacity of 1,800 people and that the final inspection will include checking items like the store's sprinkler system, fire exits and signage to indicate what shoppers would need to do in the event of an emergency.
"We're also currently working with the management to set up walk-through tours for all of our crews so they can become familiar with the building, the layout, the structure and all of the utilities for shut-offs, any hazardous areas, anything that might happen while people are in the building," Vahlkamp said.
Police Chief Adam Yates said QPD has also been working closely with the retail giant on how to work together on safety and security at the store.
"I'm very confident in my conversations with (Target) that store security is not going to be an issue," Yates said Wednesday. "Target has a very robust security protocol and loss-prevention program. We'll be working with them, obviously, on any retail theft issues or other criminal activity that go on inside the store. But they also employ security officers in their stores."
Yates said the bigger focus for QPD has been with expected increases to traffic in the area, in particular connected with the opening of the store.
"As we all know, in Quincy any time a new restaurant or a new store or a new whatever opens up, it's always very busy for the first couple of months," he said. "We anticipate this being no different, and possibly exponentially more than what we're used to."
A traffic study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation showed that roughly 37,000 cars go through the intersection of 36th and Broadway every day. IDOT has projected an increase of around 10% with Target's opening, though Mayor Mike Troup said he thinks that estimate may be low.
"IDOT has taken a look at Broadway and the issues a retailer of this size brings, but no infrastructure changes are anticipated," Yates said. "I agree with that assessment. There's not a whole lot of room between 36th and 38th streets for us to make any changes that I feel would do nothing more than congest traffic even more."
Yates said the best thing for drivers to do is to use common sense. He noted that trying to turn left across any four-lane road like Broadway is going to increase the opportunity of crashes to happen. He also noted that the turn-lane off Broadway has limited capacity for cars waiting to turn.
"In this particular circumstance, the main entrance off Broadway into the Target lot is only about 500 feet from 36th and Broadway," he said. "There's only so many cars that are going to fit before it backs up into the intersection."
For cars traveling east on Broadway, Yates strongly recommends using the stop light at 38th and Broaday to get into Target, going back past the Steak and Shake restaurant and turning left near the Stoney Creek Inn.
He also said drivers should use that intersection if they're trying to move between Target and Hy-Vee, located directly across Broadway from the new store.
"Making left-hand turns from any business along Broadway is dangerous," he said. "But trying to cross Broadway is even more dangerous. They would be trying to cross five lanes of traffic."
Yates spoke with the store director of Target who is looking at adding signs encouraging right-hand turns out of the parking lot onto both Broadway and 36th streets. He said that there is no legal requirement to only make right-hand turns, but signs such as those at Tower restaurant encouraging right turns have proven fairly effective.
When Target opens in less than a month, drivers in the area will notice an increased law enforcement presence in the area.
"We're going to have increased patrols in the area, at least for the first few days, to try and make sure there are no unforeseen issues in the area," Yates said. "I've reached out and talked to the commanders of Troop 6 of the Illinois State Police, and they too are going to provide extra troops to that area to deal with extra congestion or other issues in the area.
"There's going to be more traffic in the 36th and Broadway area," Yates said in conclusion, "so be patient."
Target's opening following a downturn in large retailer presence in Quincy. Troup noted that several stores closed around the same time, including Bergner's in 2018, Shopko in 2019 and Sears in 2021. The K-Mart location, which started development in 1970, closed after 49 years in operation.
In February 2020, the Quincy City Council passed a Retail Incentive Program in an effort to draw more companies back to the city. Part of that program included a $1 million incentive for developers to use vacant stores.
In February 2022, the Council authorized the use of the Vacant Retail Anchor incentive as part of a deal with GMX Real Estate Group from Northbrook, Ill. to develop the former K-Mart location and connected properties in a $20 million project.
"This new partnership will launch officially on August 13," Troup said. "We hope it signals another 50-year partnership between (the City) and a retail giant that brings the latest shopping experience to Quincy."
