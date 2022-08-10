Parker Heights Park

A small portion at the north end of Parker Heights Park may be put up for sale by the Quincy Park District.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board heard from concerned citizens regarding two projects that the board has in front of them for the coming months.

Vicki Dempsey and Carla Gordon shared their thoughts on the potential sale of roughly one acre at the north end of Parker Heights Park. The proposed sale would not require a ballot initiative because of the size of the land parcel.

