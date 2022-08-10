QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board heard from concerned citizens regarding two projects that the board has in front of them for the coming months.
Vicki Dempsey and Carla Gordon shared their thoughts on the potential sale of roughly one acre at the north end of Parker Heights Park. The proposed sale would not require a ballot initiative because of the size of the land parcel.
Parker Heights Park is one of the original land donations to create what is now the Quincy Park District. The plot being considered for sale is an unmaintained wooded area off of the trail area currently in use.
"You're elected by the people, not corporations," Dempsey told the board.
Knapheide Manufacturing has expressed an interest in the property, but even though a ballot measure would not be needed, any sale would still be handled as a public auction. This is the same process used for the sale of Lenane Park in 2021 and would apply for the sale of any of the Park District's more than 1,000 acres of land.
Darren Smith and Chris Griggs addressed the board's decision that, at this time, they do not plan to extend the operation of the Art Keller Marina after the 2023 season.
In 2021, the Park Board passed a resolution that it would continue operating the Marina through 2023. At the Board's annual planning session August 1, the majority of the Board elected to not extend that commitment at this time.
Following the regular agenda items, the Board further discussed their positions on the Marina issue. Commissioner Roger Leenerts said the Art Keller Marina, like Westview Golf Course, are considered enterprise operations, separate from playgrounds and trails that are taxpayer-supported. Leenerts said Westview can show events that happen, outings that bring revenue to the golf course and to Quincy as a whole through hotel rentals and expenditures. The Marina has not been able to demonstrate the same thing.
The newest commissioner on the board, Jeff Van Camp, said that the Board is looking at data showing declines in slip-rentals for more than a decade, with the exception of 2017. As of Wednesday's meeting, 118 slips were rented for 2022, down from 124 in 2021. The rentals are less than half the available slips in the Marina.
Added to the reduction in rentals, Van Camp noted a looming list of maintenance items that will be coming due in the next decade. According to Park Board planning documents, approximately $450,000 worth of work will be needed to maintain, not improve, the conditions of the Marina over the next five to 10 years.
Commissioners emphasized that they have not made any final decision on the fate of the Marina. At Wednesday's meeting, they expressed a willingness to discuss options, including the possibility of working with a community organization in the same way they work with the Friends of the Trails and the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House.
No action was taken on either the Marina or Parker Heights issues as they were not a part of Wednesday's agenda.
• This weekend will mark the final open days for the season for Indian Mounds Pool. Set to close after Sunday, director of programs Mike Bruns said the attendance at the pool year to date is at 11,355, nearly 1,000 more than the same point last year. Bruns said if they have a successful weekend, they may pass the 2012 high-attendance mark for pool visitors.
• David Morgan, director of golf for the Park District, said the number of rounds at Westview is down 196 from the same point in 2021, which he attributed to a slow start this year during a cold and wet early spring. Morgan did note that the number of rounds played is trending upward and closing the gap with last year.
• The Board approved the fees for the 2023 Little People's Golf Tournament at 2022's levels. The tournament will cost $75 for the 18-hole option and $51 for the 9-hole option at the tournament, with a $30 fee for the parent-child event. Quincy Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks noted that 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of the tournament.
