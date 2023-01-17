QUINCY — A new tenant has joined the Calftown Corners development project as Quincy welcomes the Phoenix Center to the historic district.
Phoenix Center is a Central Illinois resource and support center for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGTB) community. Based in Springfield, the new Quincy location will be the first satellite office for the organization.
"We are excited to be in Quincy and look forward to partnering with Calftown Corners and Calftown Café on projects and events," Jonna J. Cooley said in a statement announcing the opening. Cooley serves as executive director for Phoenix Center. "It is our goal to make these public health services available to everyone who needs them. We hope to continue to grow PRIDE throughout Central and West Central Illinois."
The office, "OUT in Quincy," will be run by Clinical Outreach Specialist Jeanne Jimenez. The office will start off with offering free testing for HIV, hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted diseases, information about PrEP and harm reduction services. LGBT group outreach and more community services will be added in the near future. The office will also serve as a resource center for local organizations, businesses, and individuals looking to learn more about LGBT issues and how to create inclusive and welcoming environments.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Phoenix Center to our community and to be a part of their expansion efforts," Douglas Peterson said. Peterson is one of the owners of Calftown Corners. "Their mission to promote the health, well-being, and equal rights of all LGBT individuals aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating inclusive and diverse environments."
