QUINCY — Quincy Auto Supply will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a Customer Appreciation Day and Open House on Saturday.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, the public is invited to stop in at 229 N. 48th St. in Quincy, the former Bonkers building. There will be pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, and drinks along with door prizes including Yeti coolers, die cast cars, gift cards, and a 55” television, among others. For the younger guests, Quincy Auto Supply will have a bounce house and coloring books, and shaved ice will be available as a treat.
Quincy Auto Supply is inviting anyone with a hot rod, custom cars or trucks, or motorcycles to stop by to help celebrate the only locally owned full service auto parts and paint store in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.