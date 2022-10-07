QUINCY — Owners of the Quincy Axe Company announced on Friday that they have purchased the building that holds the business, 625 Maine St. in Quincy, and revealed plans for expansion.
The building, formerly the home of the Phoenix night club, currently houses Quincy Axe Company, along with Electric Fountain Brewing, Crush Salon, and JustTasking. The complex will now be known as the Experience Quincy building.
Quincy Axe Company co-owner Curtis Sethaler said the purchase of the building will allow the business to grow beyond the original idea.
"Jarid (Jones, co-owner) and I told each other we would do all we could to turn Quincy Axe Company into a space that provided a fun environment for all," Sethaler said. "We’re thankful for the opportunity to expand beyond our initial plans and offer more to Quincy."
The partners stated in a release on Friday that the expansion plans call for more recreational activities such as rage rooms, indoor virtual golf, and an expanded lounge space. A new men's clothing and supply store, Hawthorne Trading Co., is also in the expansion plans.
Jones said that the relationships built by the Quincy Axe Company owners with others throughout the District have allowed this expansion to happen and set the company on the road to growing interest in the downtown area.
"We feel it is important to continue to find and fill needs in our community while working together with other local businesses and partners who wish for the same," Jones said. "We understand how important it is to retain our community members by introducing new opportunities to enjoy in our hometown."
