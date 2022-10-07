Experience Quincy

From left, Ryan Christian and Heather Rees, Electric Fountain Brewing; Jessica Tomlinson and Katherine Aubuchon, Crush Salon; Jordan Lenz, Curtis Sethaler and Jarid Jones, Quincy Axe Company; Brenden Massner, Bank of Springfield; Dawson Seals, Bea Flesner and Ty Covert, Quincy Axe Company.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — Owners of the Quincy Axe Company announced on Friday that they have purchased the building that holds the business, 625 Maine St. in Quincy, and revealed plans for expansion.

The building, formerly the home of the Phoenix night club, currently houses Quincy Axe Company, along with Electric Fountain Brewing, Crush Salon, and JustTasking. The complex will now be known as the Experience Quincy building.

