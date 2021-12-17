QUINCY — Creating a family-friendly space with something that’s fun for everyone was the goal of Jarid Jones and Curtis Sethaler when they conceived of the Quincy Axe Company.
“There’s plenty of great places to each and drink downtown,” Sethaler said. Now, we can say ‘hey, here’s something we can do.’”
Quincy Axe Company hosted representatives from the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, the District, and the City of Quincy for a ribbon-cutting Friday night before they officially open for business on Saturday.
“We wanted to create a sense of community around something a little different, especially with something that already has a built-in community,” Jones said. “When different groups come in, then they start challenging each other good-naturedly, they start competing, strangers, friends, they all want to be a part of it.”
The new business fills the eastern half of the old Phoenix nightclub space, 625 Maine St. Suite 102. Jones and Sethaler said they can handle taking large groups, including as many as 60-70 people throwing.
Along with the four double-lanes for throwing, the space boasts a relaxed seating area, a pool table, and plenty of table and bar seating for those who are playing or just along for a fun evening out.
All skill levels of throwers are welcome at the Quincy Axe Company. Sethaler said that they will coach every person that comes in to whatever degree they need.
“If someone says they’ve never done it before, they get a dedicated coach that stays with them until they’re sticking axes,” he said. “If they have any problems, if they’re getting frustrated and think it’s not for them, we’ll pay attention to that, too. The most important thing is that we want it to be a fun thing for everyone.”
Earlier this year, Rocket Axe opened in the Joker’s Lounge bar across the street. Jones and Sethaler said they’re not bothered by having the other business open and so close.
“Both places have a different atmosphere, but we both just want to have a place to bring people together,” Jones said. “It’s just like restaurants, you don’t want the same thing all the time. You might go to Maine Course one night, then go to Tiramisu. Having options lets people find the right fit for them.”
“The more things we have to do, Quincy wins,” Sethaler added. “Anything that’s drawing people downtown, it builds the community. We hope they’re really successful, because any successes just help Quincy.”
Sethaler said one thing that he hopes will help Quincy Axe Company stand out is the affiliation with the World Axe Throwing League, a national competitive organization that’s been growing in popularity.
“They had the WATL finals last week,” he said, “and they’ll be shown on ESPN this weekend. Right now, the nearest tournaments are in the Springfield or Joplin, Missouri area. There’s nothing at all in Illinois.”
Quincy Axe Company is planning to start hosting league throwing in March.
“We can’t say what will happen, but being part of the WATL has the potential to be huge,” Sethaler said. “We may be able to draw competitions here and bring people from all over the place to come to Quincy. And people that start here may be able to go on and compete at the national level.”
Jones agrees that bringing people to Quincy is a goal for the company.
“We’re hoping to bring in everyone from all around the area, down to Hannibal, out to Ursa and Camp Point,” he said. “A lot of people in those communities come to Quincy to go to the store, now they can come in for axe throwing.”
Sethaler admitted that one of the challenges to get over is the way some people look at axe-throwing as something that may be a little bit out there.
“There’s still a vibe around axe-throwing that it’s something weird, but we want to serve everyone,” he said. “We just want to have a family-friendly spot. We’ve had kids as young as eight years old in here learning to throw.
“It’s just something fun to do, and it fuels the adventurous spirit for people of all ages,” he added.
Reservation are not required to come and throw at Quincy Axe Company, but they are recommend as walk-ins will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit facebook.com/QuincyAxeCompany and to make reservations online, go to quincyaxecompany.com.
