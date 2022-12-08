QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the creation of a new tiered membership structure.
In the past, businesses would pay memberships dues to the Chamber based primarily on the number of employees at the business. With the new structure, available benefits will increase as investment level increases, regardless of the number of employees
The new structure enables the CHamber to stop limiting member organizations’ choices by forcing a one-size fits all strategy, and instead gives members more choices and drives a bigger value for each member. A Membership Task Force made up of a variety of chamber members was formed to give input and assist in the creation of the new member investment levels. There are 5 main investment levels from $240 to $5,000 per year.
"The Chamber Board of Directors and staff are changing the way members will invest while maintaining their important core benefits," Bruce Guthrie said. Guthrie is the current president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. "The new benefit levels expand our offerings into more personalized packages that will give our members more control over their benefits."
In addition, the Membership Task Force recommended the Chamber be affordable for every business in the community. This input created the Connect Level for only a $25 investment. The Connect Level has limited benefits but allows the business to get a feel for what Chamber investment is all about. Also, nonprofits are eligible for a reduced investment at certain levels.
