QUINCY — Maureen Klues said that she's always been a big reader and writer for as long as she can remember, but it was a moment when she was still in college that planted the seed for her new "Memoirs by Maureen" endeavor.
"When I was 20 years old, I transcribed poems for a poet living in a nursing home," Klues said. "She shared her poetry and life story with me over the course of many visits. Being that young, I didn't think about or realize she was getting close to dying herself. One day I went in, and she wasn't there.
"I finished putting her poems and stories together and took them to the nursing home," she said. "I told them 'I hope this gets to someone in her family' and they told me 'I don't think she had any family.'"
Following a career as a public relations writer and telling the stories that others wanted told, Klues returned to that experience and spent some time thinking about how to make something like that accessible for others. What she's created is a way for people to tell their stories, or to relive their memories of others.
"Memoirs by Maureen" sees Klues talk to people about their lives, or the lives of their friends or loved ones. The interviews can be done in person, by phone, or over email. She records the interviews and turns them into storybooks, complete with photos, that help capture the moments the client wants preserved.
"There are different ways to tell the stories," Klues said. "People can tell stories from their own lives, with photos from childhood, or the love story between two people. Those are more of life-story books.
"Then there are tribute books," she said. "People get these for loved ones, often as a gift so the recipient doesn't know. I talk to family, friends, co-workers, whatever is appropriate. These can be done for anniversaries, special birthdays, retirements, anything people want."
Klues said the tribute books are really growing in popularity. She said she's just recently completed two books that will find their way under Christmas trees this year. She said events of the last two years has solidified her belief that capturing stories is maybe more important than ever.
"People think 'this is a great idea. I'll have to look into it later,'" she said. "The best time to look into the storytelling process is now. If there is anything this pandemic has taught us, it is that life is fragile and what's truly important is the relationships that we have with our family and friends. This service is a wonderful gift that loved ones can cherish for years to come."
Once she's collected the stories, interviews, and photos, Klues said it takes around four to six weeks to put everything together and get it ready to put in the client or recipient's hands. Most books end up around 25 pages, and Klues includes a digital copy that can be shared with more friends and family.
"I can even provide the full transcripts, if that's something they would like to have," she said.
Klues said that she believes these books are important pieces of history, even as they're a uniquely personal story.
"I think there's a lot of value for each person involved," she said. "Not just for the person reading the books, but for the ones sharing their stories as well."
For more information, contact Maureen Klues at 217-653-1667, by email at maureenklues@icloud.com, or visit memoirsbymaureen.com.
