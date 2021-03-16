QUINCY — Starting on March 25, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis will start the bidding for its largest fundraiser of the year.
Normally hosted in person at the fountain court of the Quincy Town Center, the 2021 “Bids for Kids” auction will be available for four days as an online auction event. A whole host of items will be available, from a $25 gift certificate and car wash supplies from Quincy Auto Supply to $2,500 in advertising from STARadio. Home improvement items, autographed sports memorabilia, spa services, and restaurant gift certificates will all be up for grabs to interested bidders.
Along with Kiwanis members reaching out to local businesses, the event is also sponsored by area businesses, including help from platinum-level sponsors Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Health Systems, Keck Heating & Air, and WGEM.
Mike Jenkins is the property manager for Quincy Town Center (previously Quincy Mall) and a member of the Noon Kiwanis auction committee. He said that 100% of proceeds from the auction go right back out into the community to help agencies and organizations in Adams County focusing on children’s causes.
“This year’s goal is $35,000,” Jenkins said. “With the generosity of our local business community and people, we’re optimistic that we’ll achieve it.”
Bidding will start at noon March 25 and end at 7 p.m. March 28. Registration is free and is open now at bidsforkids.auction. There, listings of auction lots and starting bid prices can be seen to plan for the event.
Once the auction has ended, Quincy Noon Kiwanis will use a grant application process to identify organizations that might need help.
Recipient organization “can range from Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts, to Chaddock, Transitions, and local schools, to The Quincy Public Library, Quincy Art Center and Big Brothers & Big Sisters,” Jenkins said.
“Last year we handed out over $17,000 to 40 different organizations in Adams County,” he added.
“We encourage everyone to register for free and participate in the fun,” Jenkins said. “It does a lot of good for the community.”