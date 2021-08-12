QUINCY — Steven Laatsch said he didn’t really know much, if anything, about Quincy until one night at his Pekin operation, one of his coaches called in and he had to fill in. That’s where he met some folks from Quincy, including Angie Kindhart, who runs Joker’s Lounge on Maine Street.
Laatsch’s business that he was running was the Pekin location of his Rocket Axe throwing.
“I call it suburban axe throwing,” Laatsch said. “You have operations in all the big cities, and you always hear them call themselves ‘urban axe throwing.’ The nearest competition to Quincy we have is Springfield, and that’s 80-something miles away.
“That’s why I call it suburban axes. We come in and we fill the gaps that are out there.”
Laatsch has Rocket Axe locations co-located in bars and pubs around the state. Along with the Pekin location, he operates in Utica, Bloomington, Peoria, and Decatur, to name a few.
“We love to find partners like (Joker’s Lounge),” Laatsch said. “They do their thing well, we do this really well, and it’s a match made in heaven.”
For $20, guest get three hours to throw all the axes they want on two tandem lanes. Laatsch keeps Fridays and Saturdays as open as possible for people to just walk in and have some fun, but the lanes are open and available for reservations during regular business hours of Joker’s Lounge. But Laatsch doesn’t limit the access to just the walk-in crowds.
“Some of the most fun I have when I’m on the lanes teaching is when we have generations throwing together,” he said. “We rented out one night for a Bradley graduate’s party, and I was teaching the grad’s mom and grandpa. Grandpa was 85 years old, and he was throwing bullets.”
The range is also available for corporate team-building. Laatsch rents the lanes out for a flat rate and companies can bring as many people as they want.
“The other great thing we’re hoping to bring to Quincy is fundraising,” Laatsch said. “We’ve partnered with large organizations where they rent the ranges and doing full dinners and then throwing. We’ve also worked with smaller groups where we make a deal and split the cost for them. They take home about $10 a head, my partners like Angie here get the people in and drinking at the bar, and maybe she can work out a deal with them, too.”
Down the line, Laatsch wants to start up a progressive league or tournament, where teams can come out and throw on a weekly basis and the prizes keep growing.
On nights like Thursday’s soft opening, Rocket Axe benefits from being indoors and not having concerns about the weather.
Laatsch said he wants to offer something that benefits both his partners that let him set up in their space and the people that are just looking for a unique, inexpensive night out.
“It just works out to be a good night for everyone,” he said.
Rocket Axe Throwing officially opens on Friday inside Joker’s Lounge, 614 Maine St. in Quincy. Information on various locations and registration to reserve lanes can be found at rocketaxe.com.