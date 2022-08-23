QUINCY — What started as a move across the country and a search for a taste like home has led to a booming business with a second location now open in Quincy.
Debbie Carter, co-owner of Carter's Coffee Bar with her daughter Ciara Weese, said the plan was to share a taste of Washington state's premium coffee shops with their adopted hometown.
"Ciara worked in a coffee shop there," Carter said. "We just wanted a really good coffee shop like we were used to out there, so we opened it up to share that with others."
Carter said they order their coffee through suppliers in Washington, with the idea of setting up a similar shop, just here in the Midwest.
The original Carter's Coffee Bar location, located at 3815 Maine St., opened in May of 2020. The location proved popular enough that a second location was proposed just about a year after the first opened.
"I think we're super blessed to have such a supportive community here in Quincy and the whole area," Weese said. "Everyone has been so welcoming to us."
The Maine Street location has had some issues with their popularity. While the lot is able handle about a dozen cars at two windows, but with so many people eager for the shop's offerings, traffic often spills onto and backs up on Maine Street. That was a concern the City had with the new location on the northwest corner of Seventh and Broadway.
By Tuesday afternoon, the second day the new location opened for customers, Carter said there hadn't been any issues she knew of.
"On the first day, and so far today, we've not had any traffic problems," she said. "We're going to change a few of the signs to make it a little clearer that we have the parking lot here separate from the drive-thru, but those are just small tweaks. Once everyone gets the gist of it, it should be even better."
Carter said about three-quarters of the staff at the new location are experienced hands. Along with the traditional drive-thru arrangement of a speaker and pick-up window, the Seventh and Broadway location also features parking spots and a walk-up window.
"The walk-up, people can go through the drive-thru, of course," Carter said, "but if they're close and walk up, we have that option. I think all the options are covered for mom's who don't want to - or can't, really - get out of their cars, we can get them through pretty fast.
"We have a new call-in order line, too, to go along with the walk-up window," she continued. "If someone doesn't want to wait in line, or if they have larger orders, they can call it in and then walk up and pick it up there instead of waiting in the drive-thru line."
With the construction finished and the coffee flowing at their second location, Carter and Weese are already looking to what comes next.
"We'll probably do a little remodeling at (the first) location now, just some upgrades and things, but the operation itself won't change," Carter said. "People get used to their regular baristas, someone who knows their name, knows their drinks. We're not changing that."
The duo are also in early planning for a location in an old bank building in Palmyra.
"They're kind of looking for a coffee bar there, too," Carter said. "And that, if it goes the way we're looking, will have a sit-in space, too. Maybe even a little bakery, too, but we're not sure just yet."
Carter said they haven't seen any let-up at the east side location in the two days the new location has been open.
"The other store's still doing just as well, so it's going really great," she said. "It's nice to have both ends of Quincy covered now."
