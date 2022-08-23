Hot-brewed welcome

Cars make their way through the drive-thru Tuesday at the new Carter's Coffee Bar location at Seventh and Broadway in Quincy. The second location features a traditional drive-thru speaker and menu set up as well as a walk-up window for pedestrians or for phone-order pick-ups.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — What started as a move across the country and a search for a taste like home has led to a booming business with a second location now open in Quincy.

Debbie Carter, co-owner of Carter's Coffee Bar with her daughter Ciara Weese, said the plan was to share a taste of Washington state's premium coffee shops with their adopted hometown.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.