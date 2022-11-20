Holiday shopping at the Oakley Lindsay

The 54th Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show opened Saturday at the Oakley Lindsay Center.  The annual fundraising gift show will continue through 4 p.m. Sunday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Oakley Lindsay Center was filled with the sounds of shoppers in the holiday spirit as they descended for their 54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show.

Annaliese Spradlin, this year's Gift Show chair, said the breakfast kick-off to the show was filled, with the Service League printing more tickets at the last minute to meet the demand.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.