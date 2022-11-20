QUINCY — The Oakley Lindsay Center was filled with the sounds of shoppers in the holiday spirit as they descended for their 54th annual Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show.
Annaliese Spradlin, this year's Gift Show chair, said the breakfast kick-off to the show was filled, with the Service League printing more tickets at the last minute to meet the demand.
By noon on Saturday, the main event space was filled among the aisle of dozens of vendors and most seats in the food vendor space were filled with shoppers.
"This is an event that brings people out year after year," Spradlin said. "We've had families come in wearing matching sweaters, because the gift show has been made a part of their holiday traditions."
The Service League provides grants for both individual charitable requests as well as through community projects. The Holiday Gift Shot is the League's largest fundraising effort throughout the year.
“We have a little something for everyone," Spradlin said. "Hand-crafted gifts, woodworkers, a lot of clothes choices, even some selling homemade treats and snacks. It's just a great collection of vendors we've gotten here."
Becky Warner was shopping with her granddaughters on Saturday, letting them browse through shirts at one booth.
"It's a great place to find something unique to give for Christmas," Warner said. "Stuff that's just not the same stuff at the box stores or on Amazon. And it's a great way for me to spend time with the girls."
The Holiday Gift Show runs through 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Admission is $3 at the door, with lunch and desserts for sale. For more information on the Quincy Service League and their projects, visit quincyserviceleague.org.
