Light the Park

Light the Park returns to the District Saturday night in Washington Park.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Saturday will be a busy day for the District in downtown Quincy, with two events designed to draw customers to the area.

It is Small Business Saturday following traditional "Black Friday" shopping the day after Thanksgiving. The national event is aimed at promoting small, locally-owned businesses as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.