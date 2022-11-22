QUINCY — Saturday will be a busy day for the District in downtown Quincy, with two events designed to draw customers to the area.
It is Small Business Saturday following traditional "Black Friday" shopping the day after Thanksgiving. The national event is aimed at promoting small, locally-owned businesses as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.
Following a day of shopping, the District will host the yearly "Light the Park" ceremony. Sponsored by Blessing Health System, the event will feature free cookies and hot chocolate from Kohl Wholesale. The Quincy Concert Band's Low Brass Ensemble will be playing holiday tunes under the gazebo while dancers from Vancil Performing Arts will entertain the crowd.
"We are thrilled to welcome back this tradition to downtown Quincy," District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said. "We truly enjoy seeing all the families come out and watch the town light up. Our strengthened sense of community is what makes our town so special and we are thankful to be sharing it with everyone."
New to this year's Light the Park Event, Toys for Tots will be on hand with a booth set up both to take donations of new, unwrapped toys, as well as families being able to register to be recipients. The organization will also be handing out coloring books and holiday glitter tattoos to children.
The evening will wrap up with the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will then visit with children throughout the evening.
Small Business Saturday will run throughout the day. Light the Park will kick off with music from the Concert Band Ensemble at 5:45 p.m. Santa's arrival and the lighting of the park will be at 6:15 p.m.
