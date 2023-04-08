QUINCY — Community members took advantage of the incredible weather Saturday to turn out for Hy-Vee's Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
"We used to do this at the Harrison store," said Paige Howe, store manager at Hy-Vee's Broadway store. "Now we have both stores combined and we moved it to South Park a couple years ago."
South Park was filled with attractions for kids, from the bounce house to face-painting, and the requisite visit from the Easter Bunny for photos.
"She loves the Easter Bunny," Amy Collins said of her 3-year-old daughter Mae. "If I didn't take her away, she would just sit with him all day."
Collins was waiting for the egg hunt itself to begin. Hy-Vee had the South Part field divided into hunting grounds for four different age groups. The 1-to-3 year old area was littered with colorful eggs to make it easier for the kids to collect a lot.
"We want everyone to have a happy Easter, and this is a way to say thank you to everyone for all the support over the years," Howe said. "Every town that has a Hy-Vee, the community sees it as their Hy-Vee. That's the image we like to have, because where would we be without the community?"
Howe said Hy-Vee has many more events planned throughout the spring and summer. She said later this month will see a superhero event, and more outdoor movie nights to bring out families.
"We want to get the kids involved so they can see Hy-Vee in a positive light, let them know they have a safe place they can go should they need anything from a community leader," she said.
Howe said that the turnout this year has been one of the best Hy-Vee has seen for the Easter event.
"I think more people are ready to get out of their slump now and get back out to big events," she said. "We're happy to put on events to give them the chance."
