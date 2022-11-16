QUINCY — Southern Airways will officially take to the skies over Quincy beginning on Dec. 1.
The California-based company was selected in Oct. by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide flights under the Essential Air Service program. Southern was selected to replace Cape Air following that company's announcement in May that pilot shortages required it to terminate the existing EAS contract.
Beginning on Dec. 1, Southern Airways will offer two flights daily each to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis. In January, that schedule increases to three flights a day to each city.
Southern Airways has agreements in place with American, United, and Alaska airlines, meaning passengers can book their flights from Quincy to their end destination as one purchase with baggage transferring automatically.
Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways, said the company has seen many communities Southern serves set monthly passenger records.
"We are confident that the community will find us to be a great partner," Little said. "We look forward to doing whatever it takes to make the air service at Quincy Regional Airport successful."
Southern will fly Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft on the Quincy routes, with fares ranging from $39 to $129 each way based on advanced purchase and seat availability. Flight information and ticket purchases can be found at iflysouthern.com.
