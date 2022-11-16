Southern Airways aircraft

A Cessna Caravan in Southern Airways livery. The Caravan is the aircraft Southern will fly from Quincy to Chicago and St. Louis beginning December 1.

 Courtesy of Southern Airways Express

QUINCY — Southern Airways will officially take to the skies over Quincy beginning on Dec. 1.

The California-based company was selected in Oct. by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide flights under the Essential Air Service program. Southern was selected to replace Cape Air following that company's announcement in May that pilot shortages required it to terminate the existing EAS contract.

