QUINCY — The Quincy Spring Market and Garden Show is coming to Quincy Town Center this weekend.
Now in its sixth year, the Quincy Spring Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors will be setting up in three different storefronts in the Town Center, including the former location of the Dressbarn store.
Vendors that will be on site include Reruns by Michelle, Shaker Hill Antiques, Sultry Sun, and Alvie & J. Dave's Coffee Cakes will also be coming down to the market.
Vendors will also be featuring products for lawn and garden care as a part of this market.
This year's Spring Market will have COVID-19 precautions in place, including vendors spaced out from one another, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing practices.
The Quincy Spring Market and Garden Show is open to the public and free to attend.