HANNIBAL, Mo. — St. John's Lutheran Church will host a Soup Dinner and Bazaar on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John's School gym, 1317 Lyon Street in Hannibal. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m .and will feature homemade chili or chicken noodle soup, dessert and a drink. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3.00 for children. Sandwiches will also be available. Carry-outs are welcomed.

There will be a variety of craft items, baked goods, and produce for sale and a quilt raffle will be conducted. There will be a craft corner for children hosted by the church's youth group.

