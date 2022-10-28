HANNIBAL, Mo. — St. John's Lutheran Church will host a Soup Dinner and Bazaar on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John's School gym, 1317 Lyon Street in Hannibal. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m .and will feature homemade chili or chicken noodle soup, dessert and a drink. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3.00 for children. Sandwiches will also be available. Carry-outs are welcomed.
There will be a variety of craft items, baked goods, and produce for sale and a quilt raffle will be conducted. There will be a craft corner for children hosted by the church's youth group.
Dinner and raffle tickets will be available at the door or in advance at the church office. They may also be purchased from members of the St. John's Lady's Aid society who are sponsoring the event. The society is a part of the national association of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, which funds missions both nationally and internationally. For more information call 573 221-0615 or go to stjohnshannibal.org.
