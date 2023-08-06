QUINCY — The newest shopping option for residents in and around Quincy will be available as the long-awaited Target opens its doors to the public on Aug. 13 at 36th and Broadway.
"The anticipation is exciting for us, getting the chance to see the enjoyment on everyone's face when they come in," said Store Director Heather Risenhoover.
Risenhoover is a graduate of Liberty High School who moved from the area in 2012. She said Target reached out to her when the Quincy store started coming together.
"I was living in Georgia when Target found me through LinkedIn," she said. "I went through the interview process, and then they offered me this position. I left the position I had with Walmart so I could come back home. My entire family's here, and Target's very big on community involvement, so being able to bring a home-town girl home to open the first Quincy Target was exciting for the company, too."
Risenhoover said she thinks the community will be excited when they come to the store.
"I can't wait to open," she said. "It's just pretty in here, and so modern, and the things we have for people to buy that you can't really get in Quincy without driving hours away, that's really what's pushing up through right now."
One line of products Risenhoover is excited to bring to Quincy is the "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia" line from Chip and Joanna Gaines. She said the products aren't available anywhere else in the area. Other products and offerings are being kept under wraps for the moment.
"We're looking at it like a surprise party. We know everything that's in here, but we have to keep the secrets just a little bit longer," she said.
With large crowds being expected when the store opens, Risenhoover said the company has planned ahead for that to keep things running smoothly for everyone.
"We don't really see any hurdles going into the opening," she said. "I think the company is doing a great job setting the store up for success. We have our replenishment turned up for the first several months to restock quickly because we know people will be buying, and we don't want to have empty shelves. We know we can't avoid it altogether, especially in the first week or two, but we're doing what we can."
The key to that success from Risenhoover's position is planning ahead, something she said she's been doing since she first got the position.
"Even while construction was going on, I was doing planning at the temp office we had," she said. "I focused on my leadership team first, started hiring them in March, so they could get several weeks in another store for training. Then we brought on the rest of the team and we've made sure they're ready.
"We're excited to be opening three days before school starts, and we do have a full back-to-school stock for their supplies," she added. "We already have Halloween items and I'm planning ahead already for Christmas."
Risenhoover said she's worked closely with local police and fire departments to ensure everything about the store is up to standard to provide a safe environment for shoppers.
" We're very prepared for the large crowds," she said. "We'll run the opening like we run the holiday events like Black Friday. We'll have additional members of our loss prevention team here to help with safety, help with managing the queue lines so we know how many people are in the store at any moment. Everyone's safety is our priority, because we want people to feel comfortable coming in so they can focus on their experience."
With the official opening less than a week away, Risenhoover said she wants to make sure potential guests know her goal is for the store to be the first thought for anything they might need.
"I think the community is going to appreciate the new experience we can offer, the items we have for sale including the full grocery section with produce and fresh meat, as well as the wine and spirits selection. We absolutely want to be a one-stop shop, and we will offer a friendly environment."
