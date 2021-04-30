QUINCY — A new program intended to help high school students learn about, and develop, small businesses held it first ever tradeshow Thursday evening in Quincy.
The Adams County CEO (or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program is wrapping up its first year. The program is a year-long course offered to high school seniors at all of the Adams County high schools. Students applied to take part and 11 were chosen for the inaugural year.
All 11 students were present and displaying their business ideas to other local business people and the general public at the CEO Tradeshow, hosted at the Dick Brothers Brewery on York Street. Even as the young business owners were pitching their own ideas, they were still learning.
“This gives them a chance to network, to make connections, and to see how important that can be in business,” program facilitator Roger Leenerts said.
Trenton Murfin, one of the program’s eleven mentors, said the idea came out of the Quincy Next Strategic Plan. Over the course of the year, the students learned about writing business plans, concepts such as problem-solving, teamwork, communication, and self-motivation as they apply to small businesses. They were also able to meet with local partners in the business community to learn from their experiences.
“What we’d like to see is the connections being made bringing students back to Quincy after they’ve finished college,” Murfin said. “Bringing leadership skills learned here back to help make the community stronger.”
Along with getting credit toward their high school graduation, Murfin said the students can earn college credits through an agreement the program has with John Wood Community College.
“This course gives the students skills and education they need to be business owners,” Murfin said.
Philip Vincent, owner of Animezing Wrld, a seller of anime (Japanese animation) inspired lamps, said he always wanted to be have an independent business. He said he’s made countless connections through the CEO program.
Fellow student Emily Milakeve said friends of her parents encouraged and inspired her to start Milakeve’s Mushrooms, a company that grows and sells a variety of mushrooms as well as mushroom-themed merchandise like t-shirts.
Information on the program and the participating students, as well as community partners and mentors, can be found at adamscountyceo.com.
Leenerts said the applications have already come in from this year’s juniors and about ten students had been selected for the second CEO class next year.
“I think this has been an unbelievable success,” Leenerts said.