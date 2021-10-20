HAMILTON, Ill. — Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton have announced their agreement to acquire Henslin Auctions and Henslin Real Estate, based out of Bird Island, Minn.
In a statement announcing the deal, Sullivan Auctioneers said that the purchase, to be effective on December 1, will strengthen the company’s footprint throughout the north-central United States, allowing them to better serve the agricultural community with farm machinery and farmland auctions.
Dan Sullivan, president of Sullivan Auctioneers, said adding the family-owned Henslin, with their similar business model and values, is a natural fit for Sullivan.
“We couldn’t be more excited the Henslin family is joining our team,” Sullivan said. “We look forward to incorporating the knowledge and reputation that LaDon, Annette, Allen, Leslie, and the entire Henslin team has built.”
Henslin Auctions has been offering farmland and farm machinery auctions in Minnesota and the surrounding states for over 40 years. The Henslin Auction team will be joining Sullivan Auctioneers to continue offering full-service auctions with Allen and LaDon Henslin carrying on leadership roles for Henslin’s current territory.
“Joining forces with Sullivan Auctioneers was an easy decision for us,” Allen Henslin said. “Their level of professionalism and their respect for farmers matches what we strive to bring to every auction.”
Sullivan Auctioneers has been conducting professional auctions, including real estate and farm equipment, for over 40 years, as well, building their business to connect sellers with interested buyers around the world.
For more information, visit sullivanauctioneers.com.
