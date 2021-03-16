QUINCY — With its volunteer income tax assistance program (VITA) underway, the United Way of Adams County has partnered with Members First Community Credit Union to off free financial education classes to the public.
These classes are open to anyone interested and are not limited to Members First or United Way customers. Everyone who attends a class is also eligible for gift card giveaways.
There will be three classes offered, with registration and additional class information available by calling 217-222-5020. The first class, "The World of Banking," will be available from noon to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 18. "Budgeting Basics" will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 31 and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 1. The final class, "Life's Major Transactions," will be from noon to 1 p.m. April 14 and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 15.
Along with the classes, the VITA program is available to assist with tax filing. Since 2007, more than 5,000 taxpayers have used the the United Way's VITA program.
"United Way VITA volunteers significantly impact clients by helping them claim all eligible tax credits and saving them the tax return filing costs,” Joni Karr said. Karr is the VITA Coordinator for United Way of Adams County.
"Financial independence is one of the key areas for a successful life and one of the three pillars that we invest in through our community partners," Karr said. "This partnership with Members First Community Credit Union helps build education and confidence throughout our community’s citizens and provide them a path towards financial freedom."
For more information on available programs, visit unitedwayadamsco.org/free-tax-assistance.