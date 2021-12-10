UScellular donates tech gifts to Quincy Public Library

QUINCY — UScellular celebrated the holiday season Wednesday with a donation of tech gifts to the Quincy Public Library.
After reaching out to the QPL to find out what their wish-list was to meet the needs of the community, UScellular took a holiday-themed truck to the library, loaded Chromebooks, iPads, and webcams. This is one of more than 70 donations the company has made to help local communities this holiday season.
Bridjet Pinson, store manager for UScellular in Quincy, said after the last year, celebrating and connecting with organizations that make the community special has been a joy.
"Giving back to the people and organizations that make Quincy a city we are proud to call home is what this season is all about," Pinson said.
In addition to the community gifts, UScellular is hosting a sweepstakes, with the winner receiving $10,000 and another $10,000 going to the science, technology, education, and math (STEM) program of the winner's choice. More information on the sweepstakes can be found at locallygrownjoy.uscellular.com.
Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $21 million to nonprofit organizations across the country, in addition to technology items and experiences through their community outreach programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.