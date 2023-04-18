QUINCY — The newest addition to Quincy's dining options is open for business as Hy-Vee on Broadway held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the newest Wahlburgers location.

"I think it's exciting to be able to bring a new restaurant to Quincy, especially one that has this star power behind it," said Tad Gallagher, district store director in Quincy for Hy-Vee.

