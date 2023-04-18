QUINCY — The newest addition to Quincy's dining options is open for business as Hy-Vee on Broadway held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the newest Wahlburgers location.
"I think it's exciting to be able to bring a new restaurant to Quincy, especially one that has this star power behind it," said Tad Gallagher, district store director in Quincy for Hy-Vee.
The star power Gallagher mentioned comes from the founders of the restaurant chain, chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The new Quincy location joins more than 90 other locations across the country and around the world for Wahlburgers.
"It's just fantastic food," Gallagher said. "The burgers are amazing, the tots are amazing. It's just awesome food."
Gallagher said there are no imminent plans to add the Wahlburgers menu selection to the Harrison Hy-Vee, though the company's long-term goals may see that change happen eventually. He said the overall idea is to convert any Hy-Vee Market Grille locations into Wahlburgers. But with around 200 Market Grille locations, that's not a change that will happen quickly.
According to Gallagher, the dedication of employees to the Market Grille and the catering services at the Broadway store are what drove the decision to bring the new menu to that store.
"We've always had a fantastic kitchen department, a fantastic catering service," he said. "I think that's one of the things they looked at in making this selection. Everyone wants to be successful in the things they do, and we've been successful. And we'll do everything we can to make this a success, too."
At this time, Wahlburgers is not completely replacing the Market Grille restaurant. Instead, the Wahlburgers menu will be in addition to the already-established menu.
Gallagher said the new menu will give more choices than just burgers, including kids menus. Children 12 and under eat free with a paid adult meal when dining in at Hy-Vee Market Grille locations.
"Come out and enjoy the new menu, the new offerings we have," he said. "It's a lot more than just hamburgers. We have chicken and fish sandwiches, and I really recommend the cupcake shakes. I really think the kids will love that."
