QUINCY — Frigid temperatures this week have put a damper on the turnout for activities that might otherwise have residents heading out to get a break from being cooped up at home.
At VIP Cinemas 3 in the mall, general manager Jessie Smith said they had a double dose over the weekend that kept their numbers down more than usual.
“Super Bowl weekend on top of the cold weather seems to have kept people home,” he said. Unlike the AMC theater, VIP Cinemas is running a full seven-day schedule of movie showings. This week, Smith said, has been slow even compared to other times during the pandemic.
“Kids who might otherwise come over when they’re not in school aren’t going to walk,” he said. “When parents are at work or something, they just don’t have a lot of options to get here.”
Carolyn Carpenter, marketing director for Quincy’s Kroc Center, said they’ve seen steady flow with guests, but there are a few times during the day they’ve seen small surges.
“We have a few times each day where it really picks up,” she said. “It does seem like the cold may be keeping people in at home, though.”
Along with the regular activities that are happening at the Kroc Center, the Salvation Army also has the building available for use as a warming center. Any time a cold weather advisory is in effect for the area, the Kroc Center opens their doors as a warming center from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Quincy’s YMCA is also open as a warming center this weekend. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines are required.
Smith said the cold doesn’t seem to have slowed down all of the foot traffic in the mall, however.
“A lot of people still seem to be coming out to walk the mall,” he said.