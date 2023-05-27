WASHINGTON — Top leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the service is working to insulate the ag industry from negative impacts similar to those caused when dry conditions dramatically lowered Mississippi River water levels last fall.

Despite dredging efforts and shortened barge tow lengths implemented at the time, the low water levels from October to late November — peak harvest time — closed locks and dams, snarled barge traffic, halted the flow of grain and sent freight rates skyrocketing.

