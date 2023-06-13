County Market set to close for rebranding

Niemann Foods, Inc. announced on Tuesday that the County Market location at 48th and Broadway will close on July 11 for what the company is calling a "drastic" remodeling project.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The County Market at 48th and Broadway is set to close next month as it is rebranded.

Gerry Kettler of Niemann Foods, Inc. said on Tuesday that the company is making a major reinvestment in the community with the planned renovations.

