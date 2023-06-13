QUINCY — The County Market at 48th and Broadway is set to close next month as it is rebranded.
Gerry Kettler of Niemann Foods, Inc. said on Tuesday that the company is making a major reinvestment in the community with the planned renovations.
"This will be a drastic change," Kettler said. "We're bringing a whole new concept to this store."
The grocery store is slated to close for the renovation work on July 11, though the County Market Liquor store and Pet Supplies Plus location will remain open.
"This will impact every employee," Kettler said. "We told them about the closure today, but they'll be moving to work at other stores during the renovations."
Though NFI's County Market store in Mattoon recently rebranded as Niemanns, Kettler said that's not currently the plan for the Quincy store. He said NFI wasn't ready to reveal what the new concept will entail, but he described it as an effort by the company to stay relevant to the needs of the customers in the community.
"We're very excited to continue to innovate and reinvest back into Quincy with this project," he said.
No timeframe has been set for the work as of Tuesday.
The 60,000-square-foot store opened in May 2008.
The County Market at 24th and Spring in Quincy has been undergoing more modest renovations, planned to be officially unveiled on July 12. Kettler said he wasn't able to share additional information on that change just yet.
