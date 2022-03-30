PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Economic Development Corp. will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, April 12.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau, 1301 E. Washington in Pittsfield.
A social hour will be followed by featured speaker U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, at 6:30 p.m. and a short business meeting.
Davis is serving his fifth term in Congress representing the 13th District in central and southwestern Illinois. Following redistricting, Davis now lives in the new 15th District which includes Pike County and is seeking a sixth term.
Reservations for the meeting are not required, and there is no cost to attend.
