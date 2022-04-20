MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Construction will begin this spring on a new $39 million distribution center in Ingersoll, Ontario, for Dot Foods Canada, a subsidiary of Mount Sterling-based Dot Foods.
The 126,500-square-foot facility, expected to open in 2023, will meet the need for more warehouse capacity spurred by volume growth in Canada.
“We are excited about the plans for this new facility for our Canadian operations,” Dot Foods Canada Executive Chairman John Tracy said. “Dot’s distribution model is in high demand in Canada, and that demand has driven the need to find a location that will provide the space and land needed for future expansion opportunities to 500,000 square feet.”
Dot Foods established operations in Canada in 2016 with the purchase of Canadian food redistributor Marketwest and set up distribution centers in Calgary, Alberta and Brampton, Ontario. The new facility featuring offices and dry, refrigerated and frozen warehouse space with docks will replace operations at the leased Brampton location.
Employees working in Brampton will be offered positions in the new facility, and Dot Foods Canada expects to hire 200 new employees from Ingersoll and surrounding areas in the next three to five years, primarily warehouse workers and truck drivers with some office and administrative roles.
“We’re very excited to have Dot Foods Canada join the community in Ingersoll,” Mayor Ted Comiskey said. “This investment will provide great jobs to support hundreds of families within Ingersoll and the area. Due to Ingersoll’s strategic location, this will introduce new opportunities within the food sector for the town, Oxford County and Southwestern Ontario as a whole.”
Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America, carries 133,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers and operates 12 U.S. distribution centers.
Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods Transportation Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of Dot Foods Transportation, Inc., distributes a diverse range of 1,800 Canadian and American products for more than 275 Canadian distribution points.
