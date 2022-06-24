MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — For the eighth time, Miguel Sanchez traveled from the Modesto, Calif., distribution center — or DC — of Dot Foods to the Mount Sterling location for the annual Forklift Rodeo competition.
“It’s been bad the last couple of years,” Sanchez said “People were bummed that we wouldn’t get to compete nationally. So this year, there’s been a lot of excitement. A lot more people signed up to compete this year.”
The Dot Foods Forklift Rodeo brings in competitors from the company’s distribution centers across the country to claim the title of best operator on each of four piece of equipment used in the warehouses: the narrow-aisle, for reaching items high up on shelves; the dragger, or mule, which has longer tines to carry two pallets at once; the stand-up, used for loading and unloading tractor-trailers; and the order-picker, the most prominent piece at the Mount Sterling site, used to pull products for customer orders.
Sanchez said this course is a lot different from his home-field space.
“It’s a lot bigger here. I’d say the course is about four times the size of what we run in California, and this is the hardest course I’ve ever run, even here. I love coming out here, though, even if I don’t win, it’s just a lot of fun.”
“This is in recognition of everything these folks do day and night, and it’s really special to be able to get together again after the last two years,” said John Long, Dot Foods senior vice president of warehousing.
This year’s competition found 56 competitors taking their shot at national trophies in each machine, as well as the overall winner. There were 12 competitors representing the Mount Sterling office and 44 competitors from all but one of the company’s regional centers. The Delaware team wasn’t able to make it because of travel issues coming through Philadelphia.
“It’s also a recognition of their safety contributions to the company,” Long said. “With the 56 competitors we have here, they have a combined 220 years injury-free. That’s an important part of our culture, as is getting out here and getting together like this.”
Trey Bobier, a 14-year veteran with Dot currently working in the freezer warehouse, was one of the local representatives at this year’s competition, playing host to those coming in from across the company.
“It’s such a great way to get all of the employees to come together and do one thing, together,” Bobier said. “We have the competition of course, but we get to showcase the skills we’ve built up over the years. This is what we do every day, and not many people get to see that, so to be able to showcase that in front of everybody is great.”
Bobier said it can be shocking to see just how differently similar work is done at different locations, so bringing people together is a benefit for everyone.
“Those centers are usually smaller spaces,” he said. “We have the advantage of space and newer equipment, so it’s wonderful to be able to trade notes on the experiences of working at different locations across the country.”
“We’ve done these in our freezer warehouse before, because they have great big docks, and that area’s about 34 degrees,” Long said. “But people just thought that was too cold. We’ve tried a little of everything over the years.”
Sanchez said he hasn’t given much thought to what he would do if he wins the overall prize for the third time. Dot provides the overall winner with travel options to use how they see fit.
“The first time I won, I took my wife to Jamaica,” Sanchez said. “The second time, I got to take my kids to Disney World. I haven’t really thought about where I might go if I win this year. I suppose wherever they want to go.”
Bobier said the local team’s goal is to save him from making that decision.
“We’re planning to keep the trophy here,” he said. “We have a great group representing us out here today, so I think we’re going to keep it right here at home.”
