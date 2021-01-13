MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods Inc. is working on a plan to meet the demands of what it expects to be a busy 2021.
Dot is hosting a job fair on Friday, Jan. 15, at the Jacksonville Public Library to help fill at least 100 warehouse positions in its Mount Sterling warehouse. According to a company release, successful applicants could see a starting pay as high as $22.35 per hour.
“We are hiring for all shifts, including days, nights and weekends, and have schedules to meet different lifestyle needs,” said John Bordewick, Mount Sterling Warehouse manager.
The job fair will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave., and will observe COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and mask requirements.
Information and applications are online at dotfoodscareer.com.