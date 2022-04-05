MOUNT STERLING, Ill — Dot Foods announced that they will open its 13th U.S. distribution center in Manchester, Tenn.
Construction on the new location is scheduled to begin in late summer with a completion date slated for fall 2023. This will be the second Dot Foods location in Tennessee, as the Mount Sterling-based company has a distribution center in Dyersburg.
“Tennessee has a lot to offer businesses like ours,” said Dot Foods CEO Joe Tracy said. “Dot first called Tennessee home in the 1980s and early 90s, and we’ve loved being back in the state since the 2015 opening of our Dyersburg facility. We are very excited to establish a second Tennessee location in Manchester. The most critical factor in continuing our business’ history of growth is talent. We know Coffee County and the surrounding region has a lot of it to offer. We look forward to joining this community and growing our Dot Foods and Dot Transportation family.”
The new location will include offices as well as dry, refrigerated and frozen warehouse spaces. The Manchester location will be the company’s first center that will include a Family Health Center on site at the time of opening to provide the convenience of high-quality, low-cost medical care for those covered by the Dot insurance plan.
The office and warehouse positions will be posted for job seekers in spring 2023. The new facility is expected to create more than 250 jobs in the region.
Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) commissioner, said the state is uniquely positioned to provide companies with easy access to markets around the world.
“We thank Dot Foods for locating another food distribution center in Tennessee and are confident that Manchester and Coffee County will support this company’s future success,” Rolfe said.
Dot will invest $50.5 million into the 177,000-square-foot plant. Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, is already hiring truck drivers in the region.
Dot Foods is North America’s largest food industry redistributor, serving all 50 states and more than 55 countries with a product offering of more than 125,000 items. The family-owned and -operated business employs more than 6,300 across North America.
