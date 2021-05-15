MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Transportation, Inc. has announced Bryan Langston as the next president of the company.
DTI is the affiliate trucking company for Dot Foods, North America’s largest food redistributor based in Mount Sterling. Langston replaces Paul Mugerditchian as DTI’s president. The company announced that Mugerditchian is moving into an advisory role as he works toward retirement following 20 years with DTI, the last 13 as president.
Langston has been with the Dot Foods for more than 20 years, joining the company in 2000 and moving to oversee Dot’s Oklahoma warehouse in 2004. After moving to Illinois in 2006 and later becoming general manger of the warehouse team at Dot’s corporate headquarters, Langston became vice president of warehousing for the company in 2017.
“We are grateful for Paul’s years of service to DTI,” Dot Foods president Dick Tracy said. “He steered DTI through tremendous growth with a high level of integrity, selflessness, and calm. His contributions have left an indelible mark on our business. We are fortunate to have these two talented leaders working together to ensure a seamless transition. We’ve achieved a lot of success at DTI, and I’m confident there’s much more to come.”
“It is an incredible privilege to be asked to lead the outstanding team at DTI,” Langston said. “I love new challenges and look forward to what the future holds for the company and industry.”
Langston said safety and staffing will dominate most of DTI’s time in 2021 as the company returns to full strength during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and moving into the future. The target for Dot Transportation is to grow their driver team by more than 10% across the country.
“This is an excellent time for drivers to come work with us,” Langston said. “Our culture and commitment to the driver is second to none, and we want drivers to see Dot as a career not a job and hope they take full advantage of our strong benefits and pay packages.”
In a statement released with the announcement, Mugerditchian said that, while he is looking forward to spending time working on his golf game, he’s happy to be working with Langston in this new capacity.
“Bryan is a natural leader who understands the many facets of Dot and DTI,” he said. “His warehouse experience will be a big asset, as our warehouse and transportation teams have to work together seamlessly to deliver the kind of customer service we expect.”
Langston and his wife Kelli live in Quincy, with their two sons. He volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 1 in Quincy, where his son is a scout, and sits on the boards of a few local non-profit organizations.