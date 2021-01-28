Energy sorghum “holds promise” as bioenergy crop
Energy sorghum, a hefty annual plant with the ecological benefits of a perennial, may combine the best of both as a bionergy crop.
A study by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation found that energy sorghum behaves more like miscanthus in the way it efficiently captures light and uses water to produce abundant biomass. It has higher nitrogen emissions like maize, but researchers believe careful fertilizer management could reduce those levels.
The study, published in Global Change Biology Bioenergy, offers an important first look at how energy sorghum compares to maize and miscanthus grown in the Midwest.
Sorghum appears to be a “middle-road crop,” with an annual growth cycle but the ability to use much less water than maize to produce “a ton” of biomass, said Caitlin Moore, a research fellow at the University of Western Australia’s School of Agriculture and Environment, and a former CABBI postdoctoral researcher who led the study. “It certainly holds promise as a crop that supports the bioenergy economy.”
As an annual, energy sorghum easily can be rotated with other crops like soybean and maize. It’s photoperiod-sensitive, so it produces generous yields of biomass late into the season when grown in regions with long days. And because it is drought-tolerant, energy sorghum can be grown in low-rainfall regions, alleviating the pressure a growing biofuel industry could place on existing land used for food production.
The researchers conducted ecosystem-scale comparisons of carbon, nitrogen, water and energy fluxes of Sorghum bicolor with maize and miscanthus x. giganteus at the Illinois Energy Farm during the 2018 growing season. The fluxes reflect “the breathing of the ecosystem” — how water, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and energy move between plants and the atmosphere, Moore said.
Researchers found that during the peak growing season in July — when all three crops were at their maximum productive potential — carbon, water and energy fluxes from the sorghum ecosystem were more similar to those from the miscanthus ecosystem, but its nitrogen fluxes more closely resembled maize.
Continued observations of fluxes for the three crops will be an important next step for comparing their responses to drought, floods and other extreme climate events and assessing year-to-year biogeochemical differences.
A detailed understanding of the interaction between crop type, climate and management will be critical for forecasting the long-term sustainability of these key bioenergy crops, which will play an important role in ensuring the U.S. meets the 2050 cellulosic bioenergy requirements.
Hog outlook
Inventories of all hogs and pigs, and market hogs alone, slipped in the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
“The numbers seem consistent with previously anticipated herd contraction, which appears likely to continue,” said Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and a contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“That’s the smallest breeding herd since early 2018 and the largest decline in the breeding herd since December 2014.”
The USDA revised its forecast of U.S. per capita pork consumption in 2020 back up to 51.9 pounds per person, with the number dropping to 51.6 pounds in 2021. Prior to COVID-19, per capita consumption reached 52.4 pounds in 2019, the highest level since 1981.
“Even with strong grocery store demand, uncertainty remains about when restaurant re-openings will occur across the U.S. and how well domestic demand will persist, depending on how long the economy takes to recover from COVID-19. The market will again look to exports to help bolster prices,” Franken said.
The USDA estimates U.S. pork exports in the first quarter of 2021 to be about 3.6% below the record of 2.02 billion pounds set in the first quarter of 2020 with the second and third quarters, respectively, forecast to be 4.2% below and 4.5% above 2020.
“Taking all of this into account, there is the possibility of profitable hog prices, especially throughout the summer of 2021,” Franken said.
In general, hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarter, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters, Franken said. Consistent with that pattern, forecasts place first-quarter prices at about $69.25 per hundredweight, rising to $72.38 and $78.72 by the second and third quarters before dropping to $67.75 for the fourth quarter.