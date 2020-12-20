One of the most popular holiday symbols, the Christmas tree, has a long history.
Using evergreen trees to celebrate the winter season dates back more than 2,000 years. The first decorated Christmas tree was in Riga, Latvia, in 1510, and the first printed reference to Christmas trees appeared in Germany in 1531.
Besides evergreens, other types of trees such as cherry and hawthorns were used as Christmas trees in the past. And the idea of using small candles to light a Christmas tree dates back to the middle of the 17th century.
University of Illinois Extension offers other Christmas tree facts including:
• Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states as well as Canada.
• The average growing time for a Christmas tree is seven years.
• Some 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year.
• In 1856, Franklin Pierce was the first president to place a Christmas tree in the White House. President Calvin Coolidge started the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the White House lawn in 1923.
• Thomas Edison’s assistant, Edward Johnson, came up with the idea of electric lights for Christmas trees in 1882; Christmas tree lights were first mass-produced in 1890.
More information is available on the University of Illinois Extension website, Christmas Trees and More at extension.illinois.edu/trees/index.cfm.
Deer crashes
While crashes can happen at any time of year, most deer-vehicle incidents occur between dusk and dawn during the months of October, November and December.
Illinois deer hunting season is underway through mid-January, so deer are on the move more, said Peggy Doty, University of Illinois Extension educator in energy and environmental stewardship.
“White-tailed deer are crepuscular, which means they are most active during dusk and dawn,” Doty said.
At 100 to 250 pounds, white-tailed deer are Illinois’ largest mammal, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website Wildlife Illinois. The largest populations of deer in Illinois are in wooded areas in watersheds of the major rivers, especially the Mississippi, Rock, Illinois and Kaskaskia rivers and in the Shawnee Hills in southern Illinois.
Not all deer-vehicle crashes can be prevented, but drivers can reduce their chances of a collision by understanding basic deer behavior and being proactive with tips from IDNR including:
• Watch out for deer in areas where they have been spotted in the past. Deer crossing signs are an indicator of this, but roadways close to woodlots, field edges or water also require extra caution. Scan roadsides for “eyeshine” which is the reflection of headlights in the deer’s eyes.
• If a deer crosses the road, slow down; there may be more deer, or they might double back.
• Avoid slamming on the brakes or swerving into traffic or off the road if deer are on the road. Instead, slow to a stop, and wait for the deer to move. Flash the headlights and honk the car horn in short bursts to encourage deer to move off the road.
• Deer killed from a vehicle collision legally can be claimed by any Illinois citizen. Claims must be reported within 24 hours by calling 217-782-6431 or online at deer.wildlifeillinois.org.