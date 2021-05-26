QUINCY — University of Illinois Extension hopes to grow good kids with a passion for learning, success and service through a new gardening program in Adams County.
Extension will offer a Junior Master Gardener program in June at John Wood Community College in Quincy.
The program will meet 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays from June 7 to June 24.
Educators will use the college’s high tunnels to teach youth about the entire growing cycle from starting plants from seed and transplanting seedlings to harvesting the crop. Participants also will learn about soil properties, nutrient needs of crops, the importance of weed and pest control and how to cook with what they’ve grown.
The statewide program is new to Adams County, made possible through a grant from Compeer Financial, but previously was offered in Brown County.
“We thought it would be a great activity to bring here locally to get involved with some of our youth to teach them how to grow different produce and how to use that produce in making snacks and other food,” Extension local foods and small farms educator Katie Parker said.
“That’s something that can get overlooked sometimes. It’s fun to grow things, but it’s also important to know how to use them. Otherwise they just go to waste.”
Sampling fun snacks that youngsters can make on their own only adds to the fun of gardening and “hopefully introduces them to some vegetables they haven’t tried before,” Parker said.
The program targets youngsters who enjoy being outside and have some interest in gardening.
“You don’t have to have a green thumb,” Parker said. “As long as you have some interest in being outside, enjoy nature and digging in the dirt, that’s always a positive.”
Program cost is $20 per participant, and scholarships are available.
Registration is available online at extension.illinois.edu/events/2021-06-07-junior-master-gardener. More information is available by calling 217-223-8380 or contacting Parker at keparkr2@illinois.edu or Betsy Bauer at bbauer@illinois.edu.