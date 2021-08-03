BAYLIS, Ill. — Area farmers and a statewide farm organization are lending support to a planned multipurpose building at the Orr Research Center.
“For agricultural reasons we support it. For economic development we support it,” Pike-Scott Farm Bureau President Kim Curry said.
Illinois Farm Bureau contributed $50,000 toward the project with seven area Farm Bureaus — including Adams, Brown and Pike-Scott — adding another $51,200.
“Illinois Farm Bureau is the flagship of the voice of Illinois agriculture. They’ve been a continued champion of ag education and research for years, so we felt like they were a key donor and supporter that we were searching for,” said Matt Bradshaw, chairman of the Orr Corp. Board.
“We’ve raised enough money that we’re moving forward with our Aug. 24 groundbreaking and construction to begin shortly after that.”
The groundbreaking ceremony, set for 10 a.m., will feature representatives from the University of Illinois, John Wood Community College and major donors.
"For it to actually start is pretty exciting," who has worked for years to develop and promote the project..
Plans call for finishing construction and holding a dedication ceremony in late spring or early summer 2022.
The 24,000-square-foot facility will house additional office space, labs, classrooms, conference rooms, an arena and a designated animal care unit.
“I’m really excited about the new animal care facility and being able to have on-site, hands-on training for not only ag animals but also possibly training for different wildlife programs and for some domestic animals,” Bradshaw said. “The opportunity to have those programs was not there with our existing facilities.”
More than $1.7 million in private funding has been raised for the project with a budget of $2.2 to $2.4 million. With some $500,000 yet to raise, “we feel very comfortable we’re going to be able to achieve that,” Bradshaw said.
Brown County Farm Bureau made an initial $10,000 donation toward the project. Pike-Scott contributed $10,000, and Adams County added $5,000.
“With this cooperative venture between the University of Illinois and John Wood Community College — John Wood focusing on educating ag students in the local area and U of I focusing on ag research — it’s pretty important to Farm Bureau and to farmers in West-Central Illinois,” Curry said.
IFB President Richard Guebert Jr. told Farmweek that he was proud of county Farm Bureaus that stepped up with monetary contributions toward a facility “that will serve not only Farm Bureau members but all of agriculture for years to come.”
Some details of the project still need to be decided, but “the blueprint and the building design is finalized to the point we’re moving forward ordering supplies and getting ready to do excavation work,” Bradshaw said.
“It will be a big project and will take some time to put that all together,” he said. “Our hopes are to have concrete poured and have it under roof before the weather breaks so they can continue through the winter.”