Farmhaus Coffee readies Ursa coffeeshop

Hannah Muegge, left, and Jen Duesterhaus, hold drinks from their business, Farmhaus Coffee Co. The coffeeshop will host a grand opening event along with other businesses housed in Duncan and Co. Thursday in Ursa.

 Contributed Photo/Katelyn Metzger

URSA, Ill. — Ursa will have a new stop for coffee lovers.

Farmhaus Coffee Co. will be holding a grand opening event on Thursday along with other businesses at Duncan & Co., 108 N. Warsaw, a building housing a salon and now coffee shop. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.