Farmhaus Coffee readies Ursa coffeeshop

URSA, Ill. — Ursa will have a new stop for coffee lovers.
Farmhaus Coffee Co. will be holding a grand opening event on Thursday along with other businesses at Duncan & Co., 108 N. Warsaw, a building housing a salon and now coffee shop.
Three cosmetologists — Jess Duncan, Hannah Kasparie and Olivia Lynn — and Bladed Brows by Maggie and A Plus Clay Co. are also housed in Duncan & Co.
Hannah Muegge had a dream of opening a coffee shop in Ursa and after she and her business partner, Jen Duesterhaus, did some research, they decided to go for it.
“When Jess Duncan opened Duncan and Co. and had an extra space for the shop, we decided that it would be a good fit for the community and good fit for surrounding neighborhoods,” Muegge said.
Farmhaus, a nod to the farming community’s German heritage, will be offering coffee drinks, Lotus energy, teas and hot chocolate. Merchandise such as mugs, glasses and clothing will also be for sale.
Duesterhaus says that they hope to be a staple in the community, serving north Adams County long term.
“We hope people will come out and hang out and enjoy the space,” Duesterhaus said.
Farmhaus Coffee Co. will have a soft opening the last week of December, with only the drive-thru open, and officially opening the whole shop after the new year begins.
The shop will be open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m on weekends.
