More than 760,000 FFA members across the country are sharing the story of agriculture as part of National FFA Week.
Whether through service projects or virtual gatherings, the week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the national organization plays in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
The week, which always encompasses George Washington’s birthday, kicked off Saturday and ends Saturday, Feb. 27.
The tradition begin in 1948 in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.
The six national FFA officers will connect virtually with chapters across the country during the week to deliver keynotes, greetings and workshops.
Alumni and supporters will celebrate Alumni Day on Tuesday, and the National FFA Foundation will celebrate Give FFA Day, a 24-hour campaign on Thursday encouraging the public to support various needs impacting FFA members. On Friday, all FFA members and supporters are encouraged to wear blue.
The school-based national youth leadership development organization has 8,700 local chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
IPT bull sale
Commercial cow-calf producers and seedstock breeders interested in purchasing a total performance tested bull will have the chance on Thursday.
The 2021 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale starts at 11 a.m. in its new location, Lowderman Auction Facility in Colchester, just west of Macomb.
Forty-one bulls will be offered in the sale featuring 27 Angus, 13 Simmental and SimAngus and one Polled Hereford.
“The sale order is based on a Power Score system that uses the economic indexes provided by the breed associations,” said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and IPT sale manager.
Bulls must meet some of the most rigorous requirements in the industry, along with strict requirements for superior expected progeny differences.
“The 2021 IPT Bull Sale offers an elite set of bulls, highlighted by several genetic powerhouse bulls that have light birth weight, high growth and carcass desirability,” Meteer said.
Most of this year’s consignors have consigned bulls to previous sales and represent some of the elite seedstock suppliers in Illinois and the Midwest.
The sale catalog, available online at iptbullsale.com, includes all pedigree information, adjusted weights, power scores, EPDs on seven traits and two dollar value indexes. The website also provides more complete information on how the power score is calculated and a summary of the 52 previous sales which have sold 4,825 bulls for more than $8.9 million.
Online bidding will be offered through LiveAuctions.TV.
Attendees must follow established COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking and distancing requirements set by the Illinois Department of Public Health for the Macomb area.
More information on the sale or bulls consigned is available by contacting Meteer at 217-430-7030 or wmeteer@gmail.com.