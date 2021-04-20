QUINCY — First Bankers Trust Co. on Monday announced that it opened a loan production office in O’Fallon.
The O’Fallon office serves as First Bankers’ 12th location, which also includes 10 branches and an operations center. The center will provide lending for business real estate and operating loans.
“Expanding our footprint into the O’Fallon market is an opportunity that we feel confident will continue to grow and add value to both customers and our shareholder,” said First Bankers President and CEO Allen Shafer.
West Region President Dave Rakers leads the O’Fallon office and team.
“We have a great opportunity to provide another stable banking option for people in the area,” Rakers said.