MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Before the start of his shift on Friday evening, Dot Foods' Andrew Harper pulled on a pair of insulated pants over his jeans, threw on a heavy coat, and had his gloves ready, even though the thermometer was over 80 outside.
"As long as you dress for the cold and stay busy, the cold really isn't that bad," Harper said. "You know what you're walking into every day, so you dress appropriately. The dry warehouse, where it might be near 100 degrees in the summer and can get down to 40 or so in the winter, and you have to figure out how to dress for that. It's actually really nice in the summertime."
Harper is one of the material handlers in the frozen warehouse at Dot Foods' Mount Sterling location. He was gearing up for his middle-of-the-week 12 hour shift in the warehouse that's kept around minus 3 to minus 5 degrees. From the day he started with the company more than six years ago, Harper has worked the twelve-hour overnight weekend shifts, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
"Honestly, I don't think it's that challenging," he said. "The cold, you get used to that. What I find appealing is that, once people in the warehouse on the same shift get to know you, it just feels like a brotherhood. They're family. You can joke around, get to know everybody, and they're just all easy to get along with."
Rodney Smith has been a part of that same team with Harper for more than three years, and along with that comradery, Smith said there was one other big selling point for choosing the weekend, overnight, frozen warehouse job.
"Honestly, I applied for the frozen warehouse simply because of the better pay," Smith said.
Doug Hammer, Dot's director of the frozen warehouse, said he knows the job can be tough and the company wants to make sure those who choose it are taken care of.
"There's no question about it, we work hard," Hammer said. "It's a physical job, and that's why we pay really well, have those good benefits, to give back for that hard work."
Dot Foods in Mount Sterling has three separate warehouse environments: the frozen warehouse, the refrigerated warehouse, kept at around 27 degrees; and the dry goods warehouse. Each environment has different shifts available, different work-week calendars to fit the needs of the employees.
Harper and Smith both work the shift with the highest starting pay, currently at $24.85 per hour for those three weekend nights. Both of the materials handlers, however, said that it is about more than just money for them.
"My schedule, having four days off each week is nice," Smith said. "One of my kids lives in Chicago, so this schedule lets me visit more. So the advantage for me is that the people I work for are incredibly understanding."
Harper echoed those sentiments.
"I have a son who's autistic," he said. "I take him to therapy twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesday, two hour sessions each time. Working Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night works for that, and it allows me the flexibility to drop my kids off at school in the morning and pick them up before I head to work."
"I'd say it's ornery hours," Hammer said, "but for people like Andrew and Rodney, or for people with daycare issues, things like that, it works out for them. We have a good number of college students that work this shift to work around their class schedules. So we've got options that will fit people's schedules."
Without exact numbers at hand, Hammer said he estimated around 35% of Dot's Mount Sterling warehouse manpower works in the frozen warehouse, with 45% in the dry goods space. The rest make up the refrigerated, or cooler, warehouse team.
"I think people are intimidated because it's 3-5 below in the freezer," Hammer said. "It really isn't, once you understand how to dress for the environment. But you have to know what you're getting into. And we have other options, too, if someone tries the frozen warehouse and it's not for them, we can find a place for them."
Smith said he's seen people come in and get a bit of shell-shock when they start working in the below-freezing temperatures.
"I think a lot of people don't pay close attention to the job they apply for," he said. "When someone has trouble adjusting, just starting or transferring, the company is really clear on the jobs and what the conditions are."
Even with the tough conditions, Smith said the things Dot offers employees makes it well worth it. For one of his three years with the company, he said he had moved to St. Louis but still made the drive three nights a week for his shift.
"I know it would probably have been smarter to find something else closer," he said. "But I've never seen an advance in pay the way I have here. In three years, I've gone up around $7 an hour already.
"And then Dot makes it even more worth it," Smith continued, "with the ICB (incentive-based pay programs). I don't get as much as some of the others, but knowing it's available, that will push you. I know some guys that can sometimes double their paychecks."
"The benefits are great," Harper said. "I can say that for a fact, because therapy is expensive, and for me, it's not breaking the bank for me when it comes to my sons."
"It's really just about looking for good people, no matter which department," Hammer said. "We want people that are looking to be a part of the team. We're going to make them a part of that extended family."
"If anyone is thinking about coming to work out here, I can't recommend it enough," Harper said. "You have to work hard, but the leadership is great, they are easy to work with."
"I've built a great relationship with everyone," Smith said. "We all just look out for each other."
