MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Before the start of his shift on Friday evening, Dot Foods' Andrew Harper pulled on a pair of insulated pants over his jeans, threw on a heavy coat, and had his gloves ready, even though the thermometer was over 80 outside.

"As long as you dress for the cold and stay busy, the cold really isn't that bad," Harper said. "You know what you're walking into every day, so you dress appropriately. The dry warehouse, where it might be near 100 degrees in the summer and can get down to 40 or so in the winter, and you have to figure out how to dress for that. It's actually really nice in the summertime."

