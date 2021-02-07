Frost seeding, a method of broadcasting seeds over snow- or frost-covered pastures, improves poor pastures at a low cost.
Seeds work their way into the soil and germinate as the ground freezes and thaws between winter and spring.
But University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts said forage yield and quality improve when legumes are frost-seeded at the right time.
In most of Missouri, broadcast annual lespedeza, red clover or white clover in mid-February when there is snow or heavy frost, and into late February in the northern counties.
Seeds need the freeze-and-thaw action for good seed-to-soil contact and to pull the seed to the soil’s top layer, Robert said. The best contact occurs on exposed soil. Plant residue prevents seeds from reaching soil, but the hoofing action of cattle can work seeds into the soil.
New plants need time to grow without competition from grass canopies for light and nutrients, so apply little or no nitrogen in spring. Graze or clip frost-seeded pastures in spring and summer to allow light to reach seedlings.
Legumes extend the grazing season by producing better in late spring and summer when fescue does not grow or grows slowly.
Adding red clover to common tall fescue fields solves some animal health issues, Robert said.
More than 90% of Missouri fields contain toxic Kentucky 31 tall fescue, and adding legumes limits fescue toxicosis by diluting pastures.
Adding red clover also reduces vasoconstriction, the narrowing of blood vessels. In summer, vasoconstriction causes heat to build up in an animal’s core body. In winter, blood does not flow to extremities, and hooves fall off. Compounds in red clover open blood flow to prevent this.
Preventing fruit tree disease
Winter is a great time for orchard owners and fruit tree gardeners to create a plan for the coming growing season.
“Keeping a journal of activities of management and care is essential in caring for fruit trees,” University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Andrew Holsinger said.
The most effective way to care for tree fruit diseases is to know when to spray fungicides and herbicides. A tree often is infected long before symptoms are observed, and prevention is key to tree health, especially with fungal diseases.
“Some sprays can only be applied in late winter and early spring to prevent disease before the leaves have emerged,” Holsinger said. “Diseases often develop because a spray wasn’t applied.”
Fruit tree disease prevention starts early by choosing disease-resistant varieties. Only plant top-quality, healthy nursery stock to avoid failure.
Good tree sanitation also is important in preventing disease.
Inspect trees for mummies, which are unpicked, withered and infected fruits that carry spores and can cause problems during the next season. Cleaning up fallen leaves and fruits after the harvest is a good practice to reduce the number of fungal spores, especially apple scab, for the next year.
“Pruning is probably the most neglected aspect of disease control,” Holsinger said. “Pruning allows for more air circulation, light penetration and more adequate spray coverage.”