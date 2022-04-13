QUINCY — Thomas A. Oakley, former publisher of The Herald-Whig and former president and CEO of Quincy Media, Inc., died Wednesday at his home in Quincy.
He was 89.
Oakley was a member of the fourth generation of his family to work for Quincy Media Inc., which was then called Quincy Newspapers, Inc.
He served as president and CEO of the company from 1969 through 2008 and remained publisher of The Herald-Whig until 2017. He remained on the QMI Board of Directors through 2021, when the family-owned company sold its broadcast holdings to Gray Television. The Herald-Whig and The Hannibal Courier-Post were sold to Phillips Media Group.
Oakley joined the company full time in 1954 upon graduation from Duke University. He was called to active duty in the U.S. Air Force soon after and served until 1957, including two years flying the B-47 in the Strategic Air Command.
He returned to Quincy in 1958 and worked in various positions until being named president and CEO following the death of his father, Thomas C. Oakley, in 1969.
As president and CEO, Oakley grew the company from just The Herald-Whig and WGEM TV and radio to operating in 11 media markets in television.
Involved in various community organizations and projects, Oakley will be remembered as a regional advocate for improving highway transportation throughout the Midwest.
The results include completion of the Chicago to Kansas City Expressway, the Central Illinois Expressway (Interstate 72) from Springfield to the Mississippi River and the Avenue of the Saints from St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn.
The late Gov. Jim Thompson, who served Illinois from 1977 to 1991, once said Oakley was the biggest proponent of connecting western Illinois with the rest of the state and country.
“There was no greater proponent of achieving that, no one who gave more support than Tom,” Thompson said in 2017. “A lot of people came to the table and a lot of people gave vocal support, but it took that one continuous voice from Quincy to make sure it happened.”
His dedication was honored in 2009 with the naming of the 60-mile portion of the CKC from Quincy to Macomb as the Thomas A. Oakley Highway.
Oakley remained involved in transportation and economic development up until his death.
In January, he gave $1 million to Culver-Stockton College to establish the Tri-State Development Summit at the school.
