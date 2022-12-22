QUINCY — Internet scam artists adopted the well-known name of a former Quincy car dealer to take money from unsuspecting shoppers, according to a recent report.
Don O'Brien, the Better Business Bureau's Quincy regional director, said his office was contacted about a website using the Bob Oberling Used Cars name to solicit sales through, among other means, Facebook Marketplace posts.
Oberling, a long-time car dealer in Quincy, passed away in May 2020. His car lot at the corner of North 12th Street and Koch's Lane closed after his passing.
The Quincy BBB office received a call from a consumer in the state of Louisiana inquiring about the dealership. This shopper was interested in buying a Ford Bronco priced at $27,000 listed on the new website.
"This was a particularly well thought-out plan," O'Brien said. "The website was very sophisticated, and if a consumer was wary, they could find images of the car lot filled with cars on Google Maps' Street View feature."
O'Brien said what's easy to overlook is that the Street View images are dated from August of 2019.
"They're doing something we call a Virtual Vehicle Vendor Scam," O'Brien said. "They find the names of real dealers, mostly those that have gone out of business, and create very professional websites."
The shopper from Louisiana contacted the Better Business Bureau before handing over the payment and before driving 14 hours to pick up a vehicle that doesn't exist. He was the lucky one.
"After we sent the original information out, we received two other contacts from residents of Texas," O'Brien said. "Consumers from Vidor, Texas, near the Louisiana state line, and from Austin both reported that they had lost more than $25,000 attempting to purchase the same Ford Bronco."
The payments were wired to the fictional dealership.
The website's "About Us" section reported that the dealership was now under the ownership of a Robert Oberling, Jr. O'Brien said according to his obituary, Oberling had one daughter and one step-daughter, but no sons. His last family member in the area was a brother who passed away in 2021.
"They took a well-known name in the area, which added apparent legitimacy to the site," O'Brien said. "The Louisiana consumer did the exact right thing in that he investigated the seller before buying. Had the others done that, they, too, would have been safe."
O'Brien noted that the website is no longer active. He said the scams likely originated from overseas, making it a challenge to find and pursue action against the perpetrator.
To check on businesses or to report a suspected scam, visit bbb.org.
