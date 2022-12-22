Fake dealings

This screenshot from a now-inactive website shows fake information to allow scammers to cash in on the name of Bob Oberling, a long-time Quincy car dealer. The Better Business Bureau has reports from two people that lost thousands of dollars to the site.

QUINCY — Internet scam artists adopted the well-known name of a former Quincy car dealer to take money from unsuspecting shoppers, according to a recent report.

Don O'Brien, the Better Business Bureau's Quincy regional director, said his office was contacted about a website using the Bob Oberling Used Cars name to solicit sales through, among other means, Facebook Marketplace posts.

