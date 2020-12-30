PERRY, Ill. — Fundraising efforts for a planned multipurpose facility at the Orr Research Center moved a step closer to completion Wednesday afternoon with a gift from Farmers National Bank of Griggsville.
The $20,000 gift “is a great way to wrap up the 2020 year for our fundraising drive," Orr Corp. Chairman Matt Bradshaw said. “We want to let everybody know we’re still on track. Things are going extremely well.”
Plans still call for breaking ground on the $2 million, 24,000-square-foot facility in spring or early summer with a dedication planned by early 2022.
“Right now we are in excess of $1.3 million that we’ve raised to this point,” Bradshaw said. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of support locally, and the bank there in Griggsville is a prime example of that. They’ve been very dedicated to the area and the communities surrounding the research farm.”
Farmers National Bank President Doug Smith said the gift ties into the bank’s commitment to agriculture.
“We’re an agricultural bank. We want to continue to support the ag community and ag students,” Smith said. “It’s wonderful to see the Orr Ag Center continue to grow, prosper and move onto the next generation of meeting the needs of their students and the community at large.”
The facility will house offices and classrooms, an exposition/arena space and animal care unit designed for short-term or temporary housing for livestock.
The corporation sees potential uses ranging from classroom lab space to events for the ag community for the facility planned on a site just south of the current parking area and east of two University of Illinois metal buildings behind the existing classroom building.
John Wood Community College proposed the multipurpose building in 2016 as a way to enhance its agricultural program, and the project quickly won support from the board of the West Central Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center, Inc., more commonly known as the Orr Center Corp.
By 2017, the corporation made the facility a priority after a potential funding source fell through, pledging to pursue private and industry donations for the project along with state support. An intergovernmental agreement signed in February between JWCC and U of I cleared the way for the corporation to move forward with building the facility, which is included in the JWCC Master Plan.
A $300,000 gift from Compeer Financial, the largest to date from the company's Fund for Rural America, in August jumpstarted fundraising efforts.
“The Orr Corp, U of I and John Wood Community College are blessed with all the support that we’ve received so far on our multipurpose education and research facility,” Bradshaw said. “We feel it is going to make a very positive impact and help build our rural communities through that education and research.”