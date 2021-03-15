Future of Quincy Raceways up in air with no buyer in sight

QUINCY — The optimism Paul Holtschlag embraced less than a month ago has dissipated.
Holtschlag, a local businessman who owns the 28.5 acres at 8000 Broadway that includes Quincy Raceways, told The Herald-Whig he is in the early stages of putting the track and its properties up for auction.
This follows talks with at least three separate parties who had expressed an interest in buying Quincy Raceways, which until being shut down last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had operated continuously for 45 years — from 1975 through 2019.
"I want to see racing continue in Quincy — it's such a tradition here — but I do not have the time to devote to the operation of the track," said Holtschlag, who was either co- or full owner of the track from 2009 through late 2017 and remained involved through 2019 on a contract for deed sale agreement with Jason and Robert Goble.
Holtschlag said the contract for deed sale agreement ended in late 2020 when Jason Goble asked to be released from the deal. Goble served as primary track operator during the 2018-19 seasons, but with Quincy Raceways not open in 2020 due to government restrictions connected to the pandemic, he left Quincy to manage the Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo., last summer and fall.
Holtschlag had repeatedly expressed optimism that some sort of deal would be reached to allow the track to open this year, and had been confident the framework of a sale would be finalized by around the end of February.
Holtschlag did not say what kind of price tag is on the facility, but said in 2012 the land had been appraised at $325,000. That figure did not include any of the structures, equipment, etc., that would be part of the sale. He indicated the property will soon be reappraised.
Holtschlag has repeatedly emphasized he preferred to sell the property to a buyer wishing to keep dirt-track racing alive at one of the region's most storied sites, but if no purchaser comes forward the track will go on the auction block.
"Right now, there is nothing (in terms of a potential sale) going on," Holtschlag said.
At the moment, there is no specific timetable, as far as an auction is concerned, Holtschlag said.
The Albert Scott family built and developed Quincy Raceways in the early-to-mid 1970s, eventually selling the track in early 2007. There have been seven different ownership groups operate the facility, beginning with the late Albert Scott from 1975-93. Albert Scott’s son, Bob Scott, assumed control in 1993 and oversaw the site through early 2007.