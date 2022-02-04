QUINCY — Gardeners looking for inspiration for spring planting can find it at Gardener’s Palette.
“We’ve got such a selection this year that Gardener’s Palette should touch on anything they would be interested in,” said Jennifer Shelts, University of Illinois Extension program coordinator based in Rushville.
U of I Extension Master Gardeners host the 26th annual event slated for Saturday, March 5 at a new location — the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York, instead of John Wood Community College. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. followed by the program at 9 a.m.
The program features 13 different topics targeting all levels of gardening interest and experience presented by area experts in horticulture, natural resources and landscape. Topics range from professional pruning to gardening with wildlife and landscape water management.
New this year are two make-and-take sessions – a succulent/fairy garden presented by Tonya Teasley of Prairie Edge Garden Center in Bowling Green, Mo., and herbal vinegar presented by Deborah Lee of Four Winds Farm in Quincy.
Shelts said the event brings together area gardening enthusiasts.
“It’s wonderful — relaxing and educational with everyone who has the same interest as you,” Shelts said. “It’s getting ready for spring, being able to visit and talk with vendors with new ideas.”
The $35 per person cost for registration by Feb. 21 covers choice of presentations during each session, a box lunch, access to the vendor fair and materials for breakout sessions. Late and at-the-door registration, if space permits, is $40 per person.
There is an additional fee for the make-and-take sessions — $20 for the succulents and $10 for the herbal vinegar — with registration due Feb. 10.
Registration and more information are available online at go.illinois.edu/AdamsGP22 and by contacting local Extension offices.
