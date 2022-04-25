GatesAir acquired by French company

QUINCY — Broadcast equipment manufacturer GatesAir is being acquired.
In a press release posted Saturday, GatesAir announced that Thomson Broadcast signed an agreement to acquire it from the Gores Group.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but it is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
Thomson Broadcast is headquartered in Paris, Franc, with its U.S. operations based in West Palm Beach Fla.
GatesAir has recently seen strong growth, coming off its participation in the North America Spectrum Repack program. GatesAir worked with Bowen Inc. on a robust process which involved interest from several strategic and financial parties, with Thomson Broadcast prevailing due to its highly complementary fit. The combination of GatesAir with Thomson Broadcast will create a scaled, comprehensive platform with greater capabilities in innovation, design and product efficiency and an expanded portfolio of holistic, turnkey broadcast solutions.
“GatesAir is already an undisputed leader in the broadcast industry, and our combination with Thomson Broadcast will create a combined company of larger scale even better suited to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers all over the globe,” said Bruce Swail, CEO of GatesAir. “I am very proud of the GatesAir team for its stewardship of and innovation in this industry over the past century and look forward to entering the next 100 years as an even stronger business leveraging the strengths of two legendary broadcast brands. On behalf of everyone at GatesAir, I’d like to thank Gores for their strategic guidance which was invaluable in growing our business and driving innovation.”
GatesAir was founded in 1922, when Henry C. Gates and his son, Parker, started the Gates Radio Co. Parker Gates was 14 when the company formed, and he was responsible for many industry firsts that laid the groundwork for radio and television transmitter design.
Gates Radio was sold to Harris Intertype Corp. in 1957. Under Harris Corp., the broadcast division shifted into television, digital and high-efficiency transmitters, along with a vast array of more than 500,000 products used in the broadcast industry.
Harris Broadcast was acquired by the Gores Group in February 2013, and in March 2014 GatesAir became the name of the broadcast equipment company.
“Over the course of our successful partnership with Bruce and the management team, GatesAir has driven tremendous growth and transformation through organic and inorganic initiatives, establishing itself as a premier, independent broadcast company with market leading technology and service,” said Edward Johnson, senior managing director at the Gores Group. “We have no doubt GatesAir will continue on its successful trajectory and strengthen its market leadership alongside Thomson Broadcast.”
For more than 100 years, Thomson Broadcast has developed extensive experience in the fields of Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTV) and AM Radio, including DRM.
“In 2018, we have set the goal to establish ourselves in the US Market. With Thomson Broadcast and GatesAir now united, these two companies will make us stronger in America and globally as well,” said Ylias Akbaraly, chairman of Thomson Broadcast.
"Thomson Broadcast and GatesAir together can bring innovative and revolutionary products to the broadcast industry in the centuries to come,” said Aby Alexander, president of Thomson Broadcast USA.
“We are delighted to have reached this point,” said Amine Oubid, CEO of Thomson Broadcast. “From the start we were excited to work with the GatesAir team and saw the obvious fit of the two companies. The transaction closing can’t come fast enough for us. We’re very proud to participate in the rallying of two century-old companies and excited to start working together.”
