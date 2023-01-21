With tax season just getting under way, some consumers rush to file taxes as soon as their employers provide a W-2.

While you may get your refund fast that way, you could be missing important deductions or leave yourself in a position where you need to file an amended return. Better Business Bureau advises consumers to research tax preparers and wait until they have all of their relevant documents, such as 1099s.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

