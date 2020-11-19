URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois Extension Good Growing winter webinar series will offer seasonally appropriate tips to keep people informed from the comfort of home this winter.
Extension educators Andrew Holsinger, Chris Enroth, Ken Johnson and Katie Parker will lead a series of five live sessions with follow-along activities on topics ranging from selecting and caring for a Christmas tree to creating a winter haven for birds.
The free webinars will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 16 and again on Jan. 6. Advance registration is required for each session.
Scheduled webinars are:
• Christmas Tree Types and Care on Nov. 25 — Join Parker to learn about different types of trees and how to care for live trees. Extension educators will demonstrate how to create nature-themed ornaments in a kid-friendly hands-on activity. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGChristmasTrees.
• Fun with Evergreen Foliage on Dec. 2 — Holsinger will demonstrate how to make a wreath, and follow along at home with hands-on activities for kissing balls, outdoor holiday planters or evergreen gnomes. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGEvergreenFoliage.
• Popular Holiday Plant Care on Dec. 9 — Educators will discuss poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus and Norfolk Island pine and their care. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGHolidayPlantCare.
• Holiday Spices on Dec. 16 — Johnson and Enroth will cover the origins and how to grow popular holiday spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice, peppermint, citrus and ginger. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGHolidaySpices.
• Create a Winter Bird Haven on Jan. 6 — Enroth will describe the species of birds in Illinois during the winter, what they're looking for and how to make habitat so they stick around all year. Enroth and other educators will demonstrate creative ways to feed the birds with logs, toilet paper rolls, grapefruit, and a fruit and popcorn garland. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGWinterBirds.