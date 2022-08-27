With college students settling in on campus, many of them living away from home for the first time, Better Business Bureau warns consumers to guard against the so-called “grandparent scam.”

Scammers will call family members and pretend to be a child, grandchild or friend who has run into a difficult situation, often while traveling. The scammer may claim to have been arrested, mugged or hospitalized and make urgent pleas for money. These emergency scams are often called “grandparent scams” because they target senior citizens.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

